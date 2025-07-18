Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $23.18 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 345,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,594. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

