Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

