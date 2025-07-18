Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.31% of Fiserv worth $384,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.17. 519,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,658. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

