Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – July 14th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Stardust Power, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or production of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems. Investors track these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for clean-energy technologies, since lithium supply constraints and price fluctuations can strongly influence their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775,574. The stock has a market cap of $489.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 28,206,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588,895. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stardust Power (SDST)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Shares of Stardust Power stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 354,243,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,519. Stardust Power has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66.

