iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5%

ESGD opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.