Summit X LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4%

SLV stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

