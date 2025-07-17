Members Trust Co Purchases Shares of 400 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $519.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.55.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

