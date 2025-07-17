First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
First Horizon Price Performance
FHN stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FHN
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Cameco’s 80% 3-Month Gain May Be Just the Start
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks to Benefit From Lower Rates Before 2025 Ends
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.