Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after buying an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $237.72 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

