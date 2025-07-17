Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Stock Up 0.8%
LON HANA opened at GBX 250 ($3.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.68. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ has a twelve month low of GBX 188.36 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.49).
About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’
