Amphenol’s (APH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $115.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 1.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $101.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.