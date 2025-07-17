Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 58,061 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,061 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.16% of CarMax worth $137,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,753,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KMX stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

