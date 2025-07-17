RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,139 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises 3.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.55% of RenaissanceRe worth $299,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

