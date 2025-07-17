Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

