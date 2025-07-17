Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5,700.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5,600.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,453.15.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,658.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,479.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5,011.47. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,175.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 28.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $232,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 26.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 320.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

