Cooke & Bieler LP Has $160.23 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,840 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $160,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4%

LKQ opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

