Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

