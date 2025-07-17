Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.11 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

