Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $150.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.8%

VLO stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

