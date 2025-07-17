Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

