Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note released on Monday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Ecora Resources stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.89). 416,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,942. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.13 ($1.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.12. The stock has a market cap of £202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

