Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note released on Monday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Ecora Resources Stock Up 3.0%
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating
a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.
Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a
sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.
