Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.02. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.50.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 445.02% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Brad Hively sold 1,976,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,671,513.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 603,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,047.87. The trade was a 76.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 1,796,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $4,868,428.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,624,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,631,671.43. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,726,137 shares of company stock worth $13,379,013. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 49.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

