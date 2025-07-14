Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,403 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,951,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

