Aurora Investment Counsel Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $165.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.77 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.11.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

