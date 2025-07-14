Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after purchasing an additional 365,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after purchasing an additional 604,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

