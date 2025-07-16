HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for JSPR Earnings

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($9.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.31 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

