Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AXT Q2 Earnings

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AXT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

AXT Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.36 on Monday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 19.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AXT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 766,122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.