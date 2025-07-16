Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ELDN Q2 Earnings

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELDN. Wall Street Zen lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.85 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

