Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Roku in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,359. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. The trade was a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

