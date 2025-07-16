Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Coca Cola Femsa has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 936.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

