Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 398,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

