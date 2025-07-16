Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $607,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:C opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

