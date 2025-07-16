iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Decreased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

