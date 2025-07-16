BitTorrent-New Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $686.91 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000007 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $20,394,675.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

