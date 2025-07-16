Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) Trading 17.5% Higher This Week

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Fartcoin has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $238.89 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fartcoin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fartcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,714.32 or 0.99886370 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118,702.87 or 0.99876740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fartcoin

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. The official website for Fartcoin is fart.dev.

Fartcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 1.19841926 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $235,669,582.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fartcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

