Financial Review: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.95% 29.15% 18.39% Aehr Test Systems -6.63% -0.15% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Aehr Test Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aehr Test Systems has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than Advantest.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Aehr Test Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $5.12 billion N/A $1.06 billion $1.22 64.67 Aehr Test Systems $58.97 million 7.09 -$3.91 million ($0.13) -108.08

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems. Aehr Test Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Aehr Test Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

