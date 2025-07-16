Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.65 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,714.32 or 0.99886370 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,702.87 or 0.99876740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,286,785,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,286,785,281.45517537 with 7,295,216,835,201.04301985 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000802 USD and is up 10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,058,649.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

