Capital A Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $264.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.06. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $265.60.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

