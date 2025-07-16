Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.