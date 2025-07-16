Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

