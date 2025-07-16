Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $112.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

