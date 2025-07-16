Private Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 11.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 700,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

