Contrasting Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) & Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) and Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 25.25, meaning that its share price is 2,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Cos has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Cos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Cos $9.73 billion 0.24 -$46.00 million ($0.11) -58.32

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Cos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Bausch Health Cos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bausch Health Cos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Cos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Cos -0.41% -540.45% 5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Cos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bausch Health Cos 1 5 0 0 1.83

Bausch Health Cos has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Bausch Health Cos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Cos is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Bausch Health Cos beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing animal pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for enhancing cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product for the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also offers mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

