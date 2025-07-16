Head to Head Survey: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fobi AI and EPAM Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.51 million 1.12 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -0.19 EPAM Systems $4.73 billion 1.95 $454.53 million $7.15 22.80

Profitability

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fobi AI and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 8.47% 14.15% 11.09%

Volatility and Risk

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fobi AI and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 EPAM Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $233.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Fobi AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Fobi AI on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

(Get Free Report)

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation services. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

