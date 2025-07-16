Capital A Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

