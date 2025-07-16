Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Announces Earnings Results

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brickability Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.59%.

LON BRCK opened at GBX 63.91 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. Brickability Group has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.63. The firm has a market cap of £206.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Clive Norman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.92), for a total value of £690,000 ($923,818.45). 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

