BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a 6.1% increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

