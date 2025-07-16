Capital A Wealth Management LLC Has $114,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after buying an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,877,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

