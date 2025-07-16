Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 134,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,873,424.40. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629,043 shares of company stock worth $210,678,753. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.