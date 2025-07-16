Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CARR opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

